Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.40) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $28.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

Earnings History for Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

