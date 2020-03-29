Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$21.04 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$17.47 and a twelve month high of C$35.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.04. The company has a current ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$11.73 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.5800001 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.