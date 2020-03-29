Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,433,000 after acquiring an additional 398,605 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,643,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,110,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,109,000 after acquiring an additional 384,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,431 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra increased their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

Shares of RTN traded down $13.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.02. 3,550,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,936,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.38.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

