Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 2,693 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,393 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Home Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $167,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $319,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBCP stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBCP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

