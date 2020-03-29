Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $4.75 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000. Apple comprises 1.5% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $10.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,054,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,733,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.07.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

