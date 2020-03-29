REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Issues Earnings Results

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $120.92 million during the quarter.

REX stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.77. REX American Resources has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $98.79. The stock has a market cap of $330.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.90.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

