Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.
Richards Packaging Income has a 1 year low of C$25.52 and a 1 year high of C$34.10.
About Richards Packaging Income
See Also: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.