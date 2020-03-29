RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 68.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.46. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $19.04.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. On average, analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.