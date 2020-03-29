Sailer Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,434 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 183,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

ISTB traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $50.10. 525,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,648. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42.

