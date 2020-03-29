Sailer Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,102 Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMAT. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000.
NYSEARCA:FMAT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 47,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $34.58.
