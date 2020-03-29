Sailer Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,546 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Home Depot accounts for 0.5% of Sailer Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,274,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,268,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $276,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,119,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,599,606. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $212.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.40 and a 200-day moving average of $224.79.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura dropped their target price on Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

