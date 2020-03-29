Sailer Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,074 Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $5.53. 26,133,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,533,482. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.27%.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

