Sailer Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,744 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,744 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in AT&T by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,076 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,322,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,004,000 after buying an additional 1,560,788 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,899 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. 46,366,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,287,856. The firm has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.