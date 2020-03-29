Sailer Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 8,397 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3,412.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,264,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143,009 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,159,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,520,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 547.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,925,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,957,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,722. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.