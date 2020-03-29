Sailer Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

XOM traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 51,550,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,741,400. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $164.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

