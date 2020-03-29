Sailer Financial LLC Buys New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.81.

ORCL traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $49.83. 20,020,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,400,834. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

