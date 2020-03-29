Sailer Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. 699,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,290. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,330 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.