Sailer Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,988 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,078 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after buying an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after buying an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,323,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,870,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

