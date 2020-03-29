Sailer Financial LLC Invests $144,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 599 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total value of $604,957.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,661. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.93.

Shares of SBAC traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.38. The stock had a trading volume of 849,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,506. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.73. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 202.62 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.43 and a fifty-two week high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

