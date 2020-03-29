Sailer Financial LLC Invests $441,000 in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in 3M by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 674,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments boosted its position in 3M by 16,367.9% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 4,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,261,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,903. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.12. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.31.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Comments


