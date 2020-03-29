Sailer Financial LLC Invests $726,000 in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.5% of Sailer Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,343,628 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.14.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $12.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.45. 4,879,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,209,149. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $242.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

