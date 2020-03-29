Sailer Financial LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.32.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 23,291,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,111,316. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

