Sailer Financial LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 30,654,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,823,100. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

