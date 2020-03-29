Sailer Financial LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 311,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,965. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.336 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

