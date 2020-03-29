Sailer Financial LLC Makes New $794,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. PepsiCo accounts for 0.5% of Sailer Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $120.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,852,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479,148. The stock has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.