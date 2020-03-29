Sailer Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 689,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,897,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,637,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.