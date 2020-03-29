Sailer Financial LLC Takes $758,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Sailer Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after buying an additional 1,461,123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,053,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,314 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.96. 15,468,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,169. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

