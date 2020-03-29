Sailer Financial LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,334 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 323,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $48,991,000 after acquiring an additional 31,273 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.91.

Shares of FDX traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,196. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit