Sailer Financial LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,334 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 323,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $48,991,000 after acquiring an additional 31,273 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.91.

Shares of FDX traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,196. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

