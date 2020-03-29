Sailer Financial LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 953,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

NYSE O traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,891,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $75.15. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

