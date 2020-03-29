Sailer Financial LLC Takes Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VER. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vereit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Vereit during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vereit stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,779,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,191,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on VER shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

