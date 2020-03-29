Sailer Financial LLC Takes Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VER. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vereit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Vereit during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vereit stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,779,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,191,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on VER shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vereit (NYSE:VER)

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit