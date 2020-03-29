Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 10,532 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Knowles by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Knowles by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Knowles by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Knowles by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of KN stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 787,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,482. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles Corp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

