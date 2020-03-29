Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 2,312 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 105.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBSS. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 471.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,753,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JBSS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of JBSS stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $75.10. 80,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $879.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.98. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

