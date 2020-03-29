Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 5,801 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 138.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after buying an additional 489,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,237,000 after purchasing an additional 400,341 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $8.52. 7,116,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,835,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 2.16. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Also, CEO William B. Berry acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205. Corporate insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.48.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

