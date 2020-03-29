Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Skechers USA by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers USA stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. 1,953,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,292. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Skechers USA from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

