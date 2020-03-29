Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Inphi by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,046,000 after buying an additional 64,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 29.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 105,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 228,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 16,480 shares during the period.

IPHI stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.31. 1,016,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,856. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.89.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $886,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,833 shares in the company, valued at $29,344,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,782.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,052 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

IPHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

