Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,359 AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AVX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AVX by 30.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AVX in the fourth quarter worth about $5,207,000. Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in AVX in the fourth quarter worth about $7,360,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AVX by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 44,459 shares in the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of AVX stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.66. 2,444,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,708. AVX Co. has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. AVX had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $344.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AVX Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. AVX’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

