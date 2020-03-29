Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 29,977 Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,977 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Covanta by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Covanta by 2.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Covanta by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Covanta by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Covanta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

CVA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. 1,680,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,379. Covanta Holding Corp has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,428.57%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Silberman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covanta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

