Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ingevity by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,090,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,264,000 after purchasing an additional 72,946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,975 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 285,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ingevity by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 596,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after acquiring an additional 145,741 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 411,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,831. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93. Ingevity Corp has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $116.88.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 48.02% and a net margin of 14.21%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick J. Lynch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 19,818 shares of company stock worth $1,111,255. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Ingevity from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

