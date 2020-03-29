Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 730 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. 3,529,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,757,745. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $114.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $91.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.84.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

