Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IGMS. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded up $3.48 on Friday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 110,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,869. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 38.62, a quick ratio of 38.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

