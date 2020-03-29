Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,552 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730,215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,177,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,729,000 after acquiring an additional 145,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,899,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,263,000 after acquiring an additional 142,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,878,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,043,000 after acquiring an additional 711,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 17,715,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,712,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

