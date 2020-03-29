Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 112,998 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 189,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 100,854 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $18,940,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Equity Residential by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,376. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Equity Residential has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $89.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.31.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.73.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $194,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,505 shares of company stock worth $4,194,427 over the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.