Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,553 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MFA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. 142,040,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,914,160. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $770.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 43.01%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,080.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

