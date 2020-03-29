Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,513,000 after acquiring an additional 109,380 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 994,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 49,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,426,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,795. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

