Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 665,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 951,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 115,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after buying an additional 340,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

In other MRC Global news, Director Rhys J. Best purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,568.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H B. Wehrle III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,857.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 126,050 shares of company stock worth $735,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on MRC Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

MRC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 827,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. MRC Global Inc has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.