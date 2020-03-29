Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 120.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,290 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,468,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,890,000 after purchasing an additional 657,474 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,465 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of OII stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.82. 2,504,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,281. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, CEO Roderick A. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis purchased 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 82,780 shares of company stock valued at $285,442 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

