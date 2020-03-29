Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CZR. BidaskClub cut Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,211,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,224,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

