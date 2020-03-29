Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDCC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

IDCC stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,466. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $72.66.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is 212.12%.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

