Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $423,000 in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacor in the third quarter worth $117,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seacor in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Seacor in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Seacor in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Seacor by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CKH traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $26.62. 71,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,756. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.38). Seacor had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

In related news, CEO Charles Fabrikant acquired 2,000 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 535,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,600,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

