Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $431,000 in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 137,434.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after buying an additional 891,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xperi by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 368,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Xperi by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 330,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 266,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Xperi by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 558,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 205,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Xperi stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,836. Xperi Corp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $706.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xperi Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

